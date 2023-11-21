Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team to hold fundraiser for injured teammate

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Iron Range teenage hockey player is still in the hospital weeks after a serious car crash and her teammates are making sure she won’t go through it alone.

Katie Johnson is from Gilbert and plays hockey at Rock Ridge.

She was in a car that struck a moose on Highway 53 at the end of October and was seriously injured.

Now, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team is stepping up to help the Johnson family.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses and have raised over $62,000.

But they aren’t stopping there. They set up a fundraiser, “A Night for Katie,” to raise even more money for their teammate.

In addition, events will be held during their games.

“A Night for Katie” will be at the Eveleth Hippodrome from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

There will be benefit games, raffles, and silent auctions.

According to the GoFundMe page, Katie will head to a physical rehab facility in Colorado that specializes in spinal cord injuries on Monday.

To donate, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.