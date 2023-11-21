Relatively calm Thanksgiving, much cooler weather

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see clearing skies from north to south. Tonight there will be a few clouds lingering around. Lows will be in the teens and 20′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with breezy southwest winds 10-15mph. The skies clear out overnight with colder air pushing into the region. Overnight lows will be in the teens and some single digits to the north.

THANKSGIVING: Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure will be the dominating factor. Highs will be held to the 20′s with northwest winds 10-15mph. Some lake flurries along the South Shore will be possible.

FRIDAY: Friday we will continue to have clear skies and colder temperatures. Morning lows will be in the single digits and lower teens. Highs will be in the upper 20′s with westerly winds 10-15mph.

