Giannis scores 42 points, Bucks extend winning streak to 5 games with a 142-129 win over Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones,...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones, left, and Bilal Coulibaly, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points on 20-of-23 shooting, and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth consecutive game, 142-129 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Washington dropped its sixth straight, but not without putting up a decent fight against the star-studded Bucks.

Antetokounmpo shot 87.0% from the field, the highest mark in a game by a player with at least 20 attempts since Mike Woodson of the Kansas City Kings went 22 of 24 (91.7%) in a 48-point effort against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 20, 1983. Antetokounmpo also contributed 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Jordan Poole scored 30 points for Washington, and Kyle Kuzma added 22 points and 13 assists.

Damian Lillard scored 22 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 18 to move past Sidney Moncrief and into fourth place on Milwaukee’s career scoring list.

Northern News Now
