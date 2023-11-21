Duluth woman sentenced 3 years probation for hit-and-run

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman charged for her role in a serious-injury crash in Duluth, now knows her fate.

Peggy Floding, 79, of Duluth was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for a hit-and-run.

The crash happened in July 2022 on Highway 23, not far from Mont du Lac.

Authorities say Floding crossed over the centerline, hit a pedestrian, and then drove away.

Nancy Waters, the pedestrian who was hit, lives in that area and walks that route often.

She suffered serious injuries but survived.

Floding had entered a Norgaard Plea, meaning she didn’t remember what happened that day but acknowledged there was enough evidence to prove she was involved.

