Duluth City Council approves moving forward with demolition of former hospital

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday night, Duluth City Council approved moving forward with plans to demolish the old St. Mary’s Hospital building.

After Essentia moved into its new $900 million facility in the summer, the old St. Mary’s building sits empty.

The estimated $11.82 million needed for the demolition will come from state bonding funds that helped establish the city’s medical district.

The council was open to ideas of repurposing the building but decided it would be cheaper and safer due to the building’s old infrastructure.

There’s no information on how the demolition will be done or when.

Once demolished, the city plans to turn it into a green space until the owners, the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica, decide what steps will be taken next.

