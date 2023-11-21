Dry conditions take hold as cold weather looms

TUESDAY: Today will see some lingering clouds this morning and some stray showers or snow flurries before mid-morning, when we begin to clear out and winds begin to pick up out of the NW at 10-20 MPH. The high will be 37 degrees before noon when temperatures begin to drop into the lower 30′s.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be sunny to start but clouds fill in throughout the day as another cold front passes the region. Winds will be NW at 5-15 MPH with a high of 40 degrees before the front passes in the evening.

THANKSGIVING: Thursday will be cold with a high of 26 and windy conditions out of the NW at 10-20 MPH. The skies will be sunny as high pressure dominates.

LATE WEEK: Cold conditions continue into the weekend with dry weather, the next chance of precipitation will be on Sunday where light snow flurries are possible.

