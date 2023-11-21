Dry conditions take hold as cold weather looms

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Today will see some lingering clouds this morning and some stray showers or snow flurries before mid-morning, when we begin to clear out and winds begin to pick up out of the NW at 10-20 MPH. The high will be 37 degrees before noon when temperatures begin to drop into the lower 30′s.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be sunny to start but clouds fill in throughout the day as another cold front passes the region. Winds will be NW at 5-15 MPH with a high of 40 degrees before the front passes in the evening.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THANKSGIVING: Thursday will be cold with a high of 26 and windy conditions out of the NW at 10-20 MPH. The skies will be sunny as high pressure dominates.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

LATE WEEK: Cold conditions continue into the weekend with dry weather, the next chance of precipitation will be on Sunday where light snow flurries are possible.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garage fire in Duluth's Lester Park neighborhood
Garage total loss in Lester Park neighborhood fire
Superior's Gilded Past: A look inside The Roosevelt Terrace Townhomes
Superior’s Gilded Past: A look inside The Roosevelt Terrace townhomes
Northern News Now
Rain moves in overnight, a few could see snow
Northern News Now
Above average today with rain and snow tonight
Christmas City of the North Parade
Christmas City of the North Parade Contest 2023

Latest News

PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 20, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Rain moves in overnight, a few could see snow
NNN MOrning Forecast 11/20/23
NNN MOrning Forecast 11/20/23
Northern News Now
Above average today with rain and snow tonight