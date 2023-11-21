Cruise industry brings $600K to Duluth economy

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Great Lakes cruises that came through Duluth’s port had quite an economic impact.

According to DECC officials, cruise passenger spending generated nearly $600,000 in direct economic impact in Duluth in 2023.

The spending supports shops, restaurants, transportation providers, tour operators, and other small businesses in the city and other stops around the Great Lakes.

In 2023, over 4,000 passengers visited Duluth aboard four cruise ships including the Ocean Navigator, Octantis, Polaris, and Hanseatic Inspiration.

Regionally, nearly 25,000 passengers made 800 visits to Great Lakes ports in 2023, which is an increase of more than 20% from last year.

“It is great to see so many folks coming from all over the country and the world into our community,” said Dan Hartman, Executive Director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. “The lion’s share of these guests would not be visiting our community otherwise and now they know of this great place we call Duluth.”

“Cruise the Great Lakes remains committed to promoting the remarkable cruising experiences available in our region,” said Anna Tanski, Tourism Director of Cruise the Great Lakes. “The year-on-year growth in passengers, port visits, onshore spending, and the increasing premium on Great Lakes cruises reflect the region’s growing popularity as a destination.”

Cruise the Great Lakes is a forum to bring the States, Provinces, cruise lines, ports, and conventions together with visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, associations, and others to work toward shared goals.

