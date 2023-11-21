City by City: Virginia, Washburn, Duluth

Virginia, MN- The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, November 30. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adventures Restaurant. Guests can come and go during those hours. The department hopes to build relationships with the community and encourage conversations between deputies and community members. Coffee with a Cop is free to attend and visitors will get a free drink.

Washburn, WI- Saturday, November 25 is Small Business Saturday and the Washburn Chamber is hoping to highlight even the smallest of small businesses. The 3rd annual Shop Small Holiday Market will be held at The Club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local vendors will have pop-up shops. New this year is the free kids holiday craft area. The Washburn High School Choir will also be hosting a fundraiser during the event. The market is free to attend.

Duluth, MN- The Duluth Symphonic Winds hosted “Melody, Magic, Majesty” on Monday, November 20 at the Denfeld High School Commons. The event was part of the Duluth Community Schools programming.

