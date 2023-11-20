Protesters outside Rep. Pete Stauber’s office call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - People gathered near Representative Pete Stauber’s Hermantown office on Sunday to protest the Israel-Hamas war.

Stauber recently voted to send $14.3 billion to Israel. The House approved that bill with a vote of 226 to 196.

“People like Pete Stauber in his statements have said that if you stand up against what the Israeli state, the Israeli government is doing, then you are anti-Semitic,” said Jamey Sharp, a Jewish community member. “We, as Jewish people standing here today, are living proof that’s not true.”

Protesters placed stones in front of Stauber’s door, one by one.

The stones mirror a traditional Jewish practice in which rocks, rather than flowers, are placed on top of a person’s grave.

Attendees also joined together in song and prayer.

The goal was to honor the lives lost to the Israel-Hamas war and to inspire change in the U.S. support of Israel.

Northern News Now reached out to Representative Stauber’s office for a comment on the protest, but at the time of publication, we have not heard back.

