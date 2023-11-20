Hoffbauer Tree Farm opens for the season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many Northlanders are looking to get their hands on a Christmas tree early in the season.

The Hoffbauer Tree Farm opened its doors at the Duluth Farmer’s Market on Sunday, offering shoppers a wide variety of Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and more.

Employees with the tree farm shared their recommendations for the perfect Christmas tree.

“You can’t go wrong with a standard balsam,” said Aiden Olson, “but we also have Siberians which are my personal favorite, and those smell like tangerines. That’s what we’ve had in our house for the past several years.”

The Hoffbauer Tree Farm is open every weekday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

