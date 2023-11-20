Cries for help lead rescue crews to person trapped in garbage truck

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.(Contributed)
By Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Cries for help led rescue crews in South Carolina to a bizarre discovery Monday morning.

The Anderson Fire Department posted the rescue on Facebook.

A driver of a solid waste truck told police he heard a screaming noise coming from inside the truck he was operating after emptying a dumpster along W Orr Street.

The driver said that he thought nothing of it at first, but then began hearing someone banging on the side of the truck.

The driver took the truck to the Anderson Fire Department shortly before 8 a.m. and told them about the cries for help he heard coming from inside his truck.

Crews investigated and quickly determined there was a person was trapped inside.

Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.
Officials say a person was rescued from solid waste truck in Anderson, South Carolina.(Anderson FD)

A ladder truck and rope system were used to lift the victim out of the vehicle, and they were transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Firefighters performed a search to ensure no other victims were inside.

In addition to Anderson firefighters, the Anderson Police Department, Anderson County EMS, Medshore Ambulance Service, City of Anderson Public Works and the Anderson County HazMat Team all responded to help with the rescue.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superior's Gilded Past: A look inside The Roosevelt Terrace Townhomes
Superior’s Gilded Past: A look inside The Roosevelt Terrace townhomes
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Missing: Corwin Panasuk
UPDATE: Fridley Police Department finds missing 12-year-old
Northern News Now
Above average today with rain and snow tonight
Bentleyville's 20th Anniversary
Bentleyville kicks off their 20th anniversary season

Latest News

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge...
A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
An annual tradition returned to the Twin Ports on Monday, with Chum providing nearly a hundred...
Chum hands out hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals to Northland residents
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
Report: The world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise