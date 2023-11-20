Crews responding to fire in Duluth’s Lester Park neighborhood

Smoke stemming from a structure fire in the Lester Park neighborhood billows over the Duluth...
Smoke stemming from a structure fire in the Lester Park neighborhood billows over the Duluth skyline.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN -- Crews are battling a fire in Duluth’s Lester Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to our photographer on scene, as of 2:15 p.m., several trucks are responding to the scene near N. 60th Avenue East and Wyoming St.

Crews respond to a fire in Duluth's Lester Park neighborhood.
Crews respond to a fire in Duluth's Lester Park neighborhood.(Northern News Now)

Smoke can also be seen billowing over the Duluth skyline.

It’s unclear exactly what type of structure is on fire or if anyone is hurt.

We’ll update you when we learn more.

