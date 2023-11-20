Above average today with rain and snow tonight

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Today will be mostly cloudy and above average temperature wise with high’s in the 40′s region wide ahead of a cold front. Tonight a cold front will pass through the area bringing rain and snow showers across the region, with marginal temperatures resulting in less than an inch of snow on grassy surfaces across northern Minnesota.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see temperatures in the 30′s and cloudy skies early with some lingering snow flurries becoming mostly clear by the end of the day. Winds will be gusty out of the NW at 15-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies ahead of another cold front this week, though no precipitation is expected as it will be far too dry. High’s will be in the upper 30′s and low 40′s before dropping into the teens overnight. Winds will be gusty again out of the NW at 10-20 MPH gusting to 30.

LATE WEEK: Thanksgiving and Black Friday will both be cold with high’s in the mid 20′s and mostly sunny skies.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Missing: Corwin Panasuk
UPDATE: Fridley Police Department finds missing 12-year-old
A criminal complaint against the accused robber indicates the 911 caller was told police don’t...
Carjacking witness says 911 operator told her police wouldn’t be responding
Bentleyville's 20th Anniversary
Bentleyville kicks off their 20th anniversary season
Superior's Gilded Past: A look inside The Roosevelt Terrace Townhomes
Superior’s Gilded Past: A look inside The Roosevelt Terrace townhomes

Latest News

Very light snow Tuesday will try to stick in only a few locations.
Clouds will build Monday for a light snow chance Tuesday
High pressure will make for a mild weekend but a Colorado low will try to bring rain Tuesday.
Sunny Sunday will become cloudy Monday as warm spell fades away
Northern News Now
Beautiful weekend in store for the region before cool down hits Tuesday
PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 17, PM WEATHER