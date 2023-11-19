Willow River School District holds Empty Bowl to raise funds for Adopt-A-Family

MOOSE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some students in Moose Lake found a warm and artistic way to help families in need this holiday season.

Fifth and sixth graders at the Willow River School District made pottery to sell for an Empty Bowl fundraiser.

For the past few weeks, students have been creating bowls out of clay to be sold at the event.

All proceeds from the Empty Bowl help their Adopt-A-Family charity program which is an annual event that has been going on since 2014.

Free soup along with games for kids were at the Moose Lake Brewery building where the event was held.

Fifth-grade teacher and owner of Artistic Mud Pottery Elizabeth McComb came up with the Empty Bowl event in hopes of bringing the community together.

“To help our family, our community is our family and that’s the most important thing, is were a tribe, we work together,” said McComb.

Students made over sixty bowls that were sold for $10 apiece.

