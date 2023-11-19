UMD swept by No. 19 SCSU after high-scoring game Saturday night

UMD Men's Hockey
UMD Men's Hockey(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Daniel Chiarelli
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, MN. (Northern News Now) - In St. Cloud, Minn. the Univesity of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team competed in a competitive 6-5 battle with nineteenth-ranked St. Cloud State University coming out on top.

With all the scoring in this one, it had to start early and the Huskies started it off with an unassisted goal just under two minutes into the game.

Seven minutes would go by before a power play set up UMD senior Blake Biondi for the game-tying goal off assists from Owen Gallatin and Ben Steeves.

Late in the first period now and SCSU would take advantage of their power play opportunity to make it 2-1.

But it was a back-and-forth first period that ended with UMD’s last-second answer from freshman Anthony Menghini off assists from Darian Gotz and Kyle Bettens.

Midway through the second period, SCSU would take the lead for the third time on an even-strength goal by Tyson Gross.

The Bulldogs would wait until the last minute of the period for the second time as Gallatin scored with 33 seconds remaining off assists from Menghini and Aiden Dubinksy.

The goal tied it back up at 3-3 heading into the final period.

SCSU scored 40 seconds into the third period and added their fifth goal of the night three minutes later for the first two-goal lead of the game at 5-3.

UMD would find the net again, this time, graduate senior Quinn Olson would score a wraparound goal, assisted by Kyle Bettens and Joey Pierce for their first goal of the period.

Adam Ingram was the sixth and final Huskies player to score and would make it 6-4 with three minutes to go.

UMD would chip one score of the lead away with Gallatin’s second goal of the night but it wouldn’t be enough as UMD couldn’t find the net again.

The Bulldogs are now 0-7-1 in their last eight games.

The Bulldogs are back at home next week when they face the University of Nebraska Omaha at AMSOIL Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

