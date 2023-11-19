No. 8 CSS shuts out Saint John’s University 3-0

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The eighth-ranked College of St. Scholastica men’s hockey team faced Saint John’s University at home in the Mars Lakeview Arena and scored three goals in a shutout effort.

It would take a while for the Saints to get on the board, scoring their first goal of the night with one minute remaining in the second period.

It would be junior Jacob Seitz scoring the go-ahead goal off assists from Carsen Richels and Matej Palfy.

Midway through the third period the Saints took advantage of the power play, this time it was senior Carsen Richels scoring off the assist from Filimon Ledenkov.

The final goal of the night was the first of CSS freshman Isaac Suppin’s collegiate career as he was assisted by Nathan Adrian in the final minute.

Freshman goaltender Eino Rissanen picked up his first collegiate shutout while picking up 43 saves in the win.

CSS’s next game is in Ashland, Wis. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 when they face Northland College.

