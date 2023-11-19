Missing: Fridley Police Department requests assistance in find 12-year-old

Missing: Corwin Panasuk
Missing: Corwin Panasuk(MN BCA)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDLEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fridley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Corwin Panasuk, age 12.

He left his home in Fridley around 5 p.m. on Nov. 14 and did not return. He has been spotted in the Blaine/Spring Lake Park area.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Panasuk, please call 911 or the Fridley Police Department via Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.

