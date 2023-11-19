Craft fair partners with Ronald McDonald House Northland

Craft Fair Ronald McDonald House
Craft Fair Ronald McDonald House(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Ronald McDonald House Northland partnered with Glitterati to raise money at a two-day craft fair in Duluth and after one day were on track to break a record.

The Ronald McDonald House’s goal is to make the hospital feel more like home by providing housing and resources for families while their children are being treated.

Rebecca and Robert Thibodo used the Ronald McDonald House in St. Paul while their son was receiving treatment from the Children’s Hospital.

“My son was in the hospital for weeks, sometimes longer at a time in and out for four years,” said Rebecca. “So it was just so wonderful to be able to go downstairs and get a home-cooked meal.”

The Thibodos have volunteered for the Ronald McDonald Northland since it opened in 2020.

Every year they have been involved in the partnership with Glitterati to organize a craft fair. Donating at the craft fair is voluntary, but Rebecca said most of the shoppers are very generous.

“Over 90% of people, and some people will hand you more,” said Rebecca. “It’s just wonderful. And the vendors, they donate items that we auction off.”

The craft fair gives vendors an opportunity to show off their products and drive more local business, something Glitterati hopes to help accomplish.

“Gliteratti hosts events for a cause,” said Amber Brostrom, the event coordinator for Glitterati. “Just yesterday with our walk-in donations, we raised $2800 which was a record for our local small craft shopping fairs.”

The Thibodos know every dollar counts, and want to do their part to give back.

“When you experience something like that, you are so overwhelmingly grateful,” said Rebecca. “So to be able to give back and to pay it forward is just so satisfying.”

The Ronald McDonald House Northland is partnering with Glitterati again to throw a New Year’s Eve Bash at the DECC. For more information click here.

To donate to the Ronald McDonald House Northland, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Missing: Corwin Panasuk
UPDATE: Fridley Police Department finds missing 12-year-old
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
Essentia Health's old St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
Proposal to tear down former St. Mary’s building to go before City Council
Missing: U of M Twin Cities Police searching for endangered missing man
Missing: U of M Twin Cities Police searching for endangered missing man

Latest News

Click above for the video forecast
Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson November 19
Very light snow Tuesday will try to stick in only a few locations.
Clouds will build Monday for a light snow chance Tuesday
High pressure will make for a mild weekend but a Colorado low will try to bring rain Tuesday.
Sunny Sunday will become cloudy Monday as warm spell fades away
Willow River School District holds 'Empty Bowl' event.
Willow River School District holds Empty Bowl to raise funds for Adopt-A-Family