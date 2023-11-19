Craft fair partners with Ronald McDonald House Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Ronald McDonald House Northland partnered with Glitterati to raise money at a two-day craft fair in Duluth and after one day were on track to break a record.

The Ronald McDonald House’s goal is to make the hospital feel more like home by providing housing and resources for families while their children are being treated.

Rebecca and Robert Thibodo used the Ronald McDonald House in St. Paul while their son was receiving treatment from the Children’s Hospital.

“My son was in the hospital for weeks, sometimes longer at a time in and out for four years,” said Rebecca. “So it was just so wonderful to be able to go downstairs and get a home-cooked meal.”

The Thibodos have volunteered for the Ronald McDonald Northland since it opened in 2020.

Every year they have been involved in the partnership with Glitterati to organize a craft fair. Donating at the craft fair is voluntary, but Rebecca said most of the shoppers are very generous.

“Over 90% of people, and some people will hand you more,” said Rebecca. “It’s just wonderful. And the vendors, they donate items that we auction off.”

The craft fair gives vendors an opportunity to show off their products and drive more local business, something Glitterati hopes to help accomplish.

“Gliteratti hosts events for a cause,” said Amber Brostrom, the event coordinator for Glitterati. “Just yesterday with our walk-in donations, we raised $2800 which was a record for our local small craft shopping fairs.”

The Thibodos know every dollar counts, and want to do their part to give back.

“When you experience something like that, you are so overwhelmingly grateful,” said Rebecca. “So to be able to give back and to pay it forward is just so satisfying.”

The Ronald McDonald House Northland is partnering with Glitterati again to throw a New Year’s Eve Bash at the DECC. For more information click here.

