Clouds will build Monday for a light snow chance Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: High air pressure will push down clouds Sunday and temperatures will be warmer than normal, too. The norm is around 37. Sunday should hit 42 and the 40′s will last through Monday. Clouds will increase Monday as a low pressure system replaces the high. That delivers a 30% chance for a light rain and snow on Tuesday. Light snow means very little will try to stick. After that, temperatures will drop into the 20′s. Thanksgiving will be sunny but brisk.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will become cloudier as a low heads towards the Northland. The morning low will drop towards 30. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The low will drive the sky to overcast conditions. The morning low as mentioned will be 30. The high will be 42. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The low will be overhead so there will be a 30% chance for rain and light snow. Snow totals will be very low. The morning low will be near 30. The high temp will be around 38. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Cooler air behind the low will send temperatures into the 20′s and 30′s for highs. The lows will be in the teens and 20′s. Thanksgiving will be sunny but chilly.

Temperatures will cool during the week. (KBJR)

