Clouds will build Monday for a light snow chance Tuesday

Very light snow Tuesday will try to stick in only a few locations.
Very light snow Tuesday will try to stick in only a few locations.(KBJR)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER STORY: High air pressure will push down clouds Sunday and temperatures will be warmer than normal, too. The norm is around 37. Sunday should hit 42 and the 40′s will last through Monday. Clouds will increase Monday as a low pressure system replaces the high. That delivers a 30% chance for a light rain and snow on Tuesday. Light snow means very little will try to stick. After that, temperatures will drop into the 20′s. Thanksgiving will be sunny but brisk.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will become cloudier as a low heads towards the Northland. The morning low will drop towards 30. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

Click above for the video forecast

MONDAY: The low will drive the sky to overcast conditions. The morning low as mentioned will be 30. The high will be 42. The wind will be SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The low will be overhead so there will be a 30% chance for rain and light snow. Snow totals will be very low. The morning low will be near 30. The high temp will be around 38. The wind will be NW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: Cooler air behind the low will send temperatures into the 20′s and 30′s for highs. The lows will be in the teens and 20′s. Thanksgiving will be sunny but chilly.

Temperatures will cool during the week.
Temperatures will cool during the week.(KBJR)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Missing: Corwin Panasuk
UPDATE: Fridley Police Department finds missing 12-year-old
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
Essentia Health's old St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
Proposal to tear down former St. Mary’s building to go before City Council
Missing: U of M Twin Cities Police searching for endangered missing man
Missing: U of M Twin Cities Police searching for endangered missing man

Latest News

Click above for the video forecast
Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson November 19
High pressure will make for a mild weekend but a Colorado low will try to bring rain Tuesday.
Sunny Sunday will become cloudy Monday as warm spell fades away
Willow River School District holds 'Empty Bowl' event.
Willow River School District holds Empty Bowl to raise funds for Adopt-A-Family
UMD loses in high scoring game versus No. 19 SCSU