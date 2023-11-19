Bentleyville kicks off their 20th anniversary season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One of the most anticipated holiday attractions in the Northland returned Saturday.

This season marks Bentleyville’s 20th year bringing people together to spread some Christmas joy. Bentleyville began in 2003 as a small hobby and became a hotspot for the holidays.

Many Christmas lights lovers waited in line before the gates even opened. Gerry Moulzorf was a first-time visitor and lifelong owner of Christmas lights himself.

“We used to have a light display with over 20,000 lights at our place,” said Moulzorf. “We just wanna see what five million lights look like.”

Bentleyville, Executive Director Nathan Bentley is ecstatic his love of Christmas lights can be seen by so many people.

“It’s exciting every year to see it all get put together,” Bentley. “From the first day, we come down here to Bayfront and start to put things together till opening night.”

Patrons can feast on Christmas cookies, drink tons of hot chocolate, and take pictures with Santa. This year, Santa was able to arrive in a helicopter as a surprise entrance for guests.

Bentleyville has become a place for all like Moulzorf to enjoy the holidays and spend time with loved ones.

“Season greeting to everybody and come to Duluth and enjoy Bentleyvile,” said Moulzorf.

Attendees at Bentleyville were able to have the option to donate food and clothing to the Salvation Army.

Nathan Bentley says he hopes many will give this holiday season.

