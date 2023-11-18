Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary at about 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles are on the scene.
One dead after crash on Highway 169 in Hibbing
Christmas City of the North Parade
Best places to watch the 65th Christmas City of the North Parade
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Fatal Accident
Teens identified in crash that left 1 dead, other in critical condition near Orr
Essentia Health's old St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth
Proposal to tear down former St. Mary’s building to go before City Council

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Most Shifa Hospital patients, staff and displaced leave as Israel strikes Gaza’s north and south
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship launches for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas,...
SpaceX launches its giant new rocket but a pair of explosions ends the second test flight
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
The long-awaited second test flight of SpaceX's Starship system, the most powerful launch...
LIVE: SpaceX launches mega rocket for second test flight