UWS men’s hockey drops WIAC opener to UW-River Falls

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Over in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference the UW-Superior men’s hockey team faced UW-River Falls to open conference play.

River Falls took a 2-0 lead midway through the contest and wouldn’t look back, only giving up one goal to defeat UWS 2-1.

The Falcons’ Max Collete scored their first goal with just over a minute remaing in the first period.

The second goal of the night came at the 11-minute mark as UWRF took the 2-0 lead.

UWS’s lone goal came four minutes later when senior Blake Holmes scored off assists from Ty Proffitt and Chris Ishmael.

The Yellowjackets head to Menomonie on Saturday to face UW-Stout at 7 p.m. at the Fanetti Community Center.

Highlights from the game will be on Northern News Now’s 10 p.m. show.

