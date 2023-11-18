UWS men’s hockey drops WIAC opener to UW-River Falls

By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Over in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference the UW-Superior men’s hockey team faced UW-River Falls to open conference play.

River Falls took a 2-0 lead midway through the contest and wouldn’t look back, only giving up one goal to defeat UWS 2-1.

The Falcons’ Max Collete scored their first goal with just over a minute remaing in the first period.

The second goal of the night came at the 11-minute mark as UWRF took the 2-0 lead.

UWS’s lone goal came four minutes later when senior Blake Holmes scored off assists from Ty Proffitt and Chris Ishmael.

The Yellowjackets head to Menomonie on Saturday to face UW-Stout at 7 p.m. at the Fanetti Community Center.

Highlights from the game will be on Northern News Now’s 10 p.m. show.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Teens identified in crash that left 1 dead, other in critical condition near Orr
Emergency vehicles are on the scene.
One dead after crash on Highway 169 in Hibbing
Rainna Korby
Woman charged in Duluth animal abuse case
Christmas City of the North Parade
Best places to watch the 65th Christmas City of the North Parade
The shop on Woodland Ave. was closed for the day Thursday as a group of employees stood...
Woodland Starbucks workers go on strike, closing store for day

Latest News

Proctor/Hermantown girl's hockey faces off against Bloomington Jefferson.
PREP HOCKEY: Proctor/Hermantown Mirage girls’ hockey defeats Bloomington Jefferson 9-2
Bloomington Jefferson versus Proctor/Hermantown Mirage
UW-Superior versus UW-River Falls in WIAC hockey opener
UMD Women's Hockey
No. 8 Bulldogs women’s hockey falls to No. 4 Golden Gophers in first game of home series
No. 8 UMD women's hockey loses to No. 4 University of Minnesota at home