UMD men’s hockey Mo-Bro’s are back to raise money for ‘Movember’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - November is Men’s Health Awareness Month and a local hockey team is raising awareness for “Movember” by growing out their facial hair.

For the third year, the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team is raising money during November for men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

Former UMD goaltender Ben Patt originally organized the fundraiser in support of current goaltender Zach Stejskal and defenseman Will Francis.

Stejskal has battled and overcame testicular cancer while Francis is currently in his battle with leukemia.

RELATED: UMD Defenseman, NHL Prospect Announces Relapse During Cancer Treatment

Team Captain Luke Loheit has helped make it a focus for the team during the fall season.

“It’s super important to us, it hits close to home with all of this especially with Zach the past couple of years and obviously with Will too. It’s a little different with Will but I think men’s health is a big topic and it’s a wide variety,” said Loheit. “It ranges from mental health all the way to prostate and testicular cancer so if we can bring just some light to it then we are accomplishing our goal.”

The team is bringing light to a difficult issue with a humorous spin as they have begun to compare their staches with each other.

They also seem to be just as competitive with the fundraiser as they are on the ice as Loheit told us who has the best ‘stache on the team.

“Me for sure, I’m number one, and then I gotta go with Quinny (Quinn Olson) as much as he’s changed throughout the years. I wouldn’t be saying that three years ago even last year, but he’s coming along,” said Loheit.

If you would like to donate to the Mo-Bro’s cause and vote on the best mustache, click here.

