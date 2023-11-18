PREP HOCKEY: Proctor/Hermantown Mirage girls’ hockey defeats Bloomington Jefferson 9-2

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - In Hermantown, the Proctor/Hermantown Mirage defeated Bloomington Jefferson 9-2.

Bloomington scored the first goal of the game but the Mirage quickly answered back with two goals in the first period and protected the lead for the rest of the game with seven more goals in the final two periods.

