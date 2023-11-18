No. 8 Bulldogs women’s hockey falls to No. 4 Golden Gophers in first game of home series

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team was visited by the fourth-ranked Golden Gophers and suffered a 3-1 defeat.

There was no scoring in the first period but three minutes into the second period the Gophers would get on the board with a power-play goal.

Almost midway through the third period, the Bulldogs tied it at one a-piece with junior Hanna Baskin’s even-strength goal off sophomore Danielle Burgen’s first assist of the season.

Two minutes later the Gophers took the lead and with an empty-net score in the last 15 seconds would take this game over the Bulldogs 3-1.

Goaltender Eve Gascon had 29 saves for Duluth.

The two will face off at AMSOIL Arena again on Saturday at 3 p.m. for UMD’s Military Appreciation game.

The game will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

