No. 19 SCSU scores game-winning goal in final minutes to top UMD 2-1

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team went on the road to face St. Cloud State University where the Huskies protected their home-ice advantage with a 2-1 victory.

It wasn’t until three minutes remaining in the 2nd period that either team would score as SCSU’s Jack Reimann broke the ice with an even-strength goal which was the first collegiate goal of his career.

Midway through the third period, the Bulldogs would use the power play to find their first goal of the night as freshman Matthew Perkins tied it at one with assists from Aaron Pionk and Conor McMenamin.

With three minutes left in the third period, SCSU scored the final goal of the night and would take the win 2-1.

The teams face each other again on Saturday in St. Cloud at 6:00 p.m., the game will be broadcast on the MY9 Sports Network.

