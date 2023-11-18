Missing: U of M Twin Cities Police searching for endangered missing man

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Steven Skinaway.

According to authorities, around 2:00 a.m. on November 18, he walked away from a facility on the 500 block of Harvard Street SE in the metro.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Minnesota Vikings pullover with yellow sleeves, dark-colored jeans, and carrying a plastic bag.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Steven Skinaway, please call 911 or the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.