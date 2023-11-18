Lincoln Park students unveil Hispanic Heritage Month artwork

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Duluth students are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a bit of art and math.

Students at Lincoln Park Middle School have been working on an Inka Khipu for their math and community projects. The project allows students to experience a unique culture and learn something new about different groups of people.

A Khipu is a series of knotted colorful strings used by the Inka people to communicate, tell time, and even keep records. There are a total of 123 strings tied together to create a pattern that mimics a spectrum of light. The artwork was inspired by Mexican-American artist, Gabriel Dawe.

Students like Matteo Hobbs say this hands-on opportunity helps students learn and appreciate learning about new cultures.

”It was overall a fun activity. It was good for our learning experience so we could learn about cultures,” said Hobbs.

