Authorities search for missing Goodhue County man

Missing man
Missing man(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man, Brad Nagel.

Nagel was last heard from Wednesday, November 15, at 11:45 p.m. and was seen driving a 2005 Black Chevy Colorado with a Minnesota license plate DLB-549.

Officials believe he was in the Diamond Bluff/Hager City area.

If you have any information on Brad Nagel, please call Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department at 651-385-3155.

