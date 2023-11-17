Second Harvest receives $48k donation to help feed families

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Super One leaders presented a $48,400 donation to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Friday.

All of the donations were raised by Super One Foods customers, who donated $1, $3, $5, or rounded up at the register during the October 13–30 Bag Hunger campaign. The campaign aims to feed families during the holiday season all across our region.

The campaign was in collaboration with the Minnesota Grocers Association. At least 23 stores located throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin participated.

Shaye Moris, Executive Director of Second Harvest, said she is thankful to Super One shoppers for opening their hearts to those in need.

”I’m really grateful for people that dug deep and rounded up and give a gift because it helps so many of our neighbors this holiday season,” said Moris.

