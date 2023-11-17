Second Harvest receives $48k donation to help feed families

Second Harvest receiving their donation
Second Harvest receiving their donation(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Super One leaders presented a $48,400 donation to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Friday.

All of the donations were raised by Super One Foods customers, who donated $1, $3, $5, or rounded up at the register during the October 13–30 Bag Hunger campaign. The campaign aims to feed families during the holiday season all across our region.

The campaign was in collaboration with the Minnesota Grocers Association. At least 23 stores located throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin participated.

Shaye Moris, Executive Director of Second Harvest, said she is thankful to Super One shoppers for opening their hearts to those in need.

”I’m really grateful for people that dug deep and rounded up and give a gift because it helps so many of our neighbors this holiday season,” said Moris.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Teens identified in crash that left 1 dead, other in critical condition near Orr
Emergency vehicles are on the scene.
One dead after crash on Highway 169 in Hibbing
Rainna Korby
Woman charged in Duluth animal abuse case
The shop on Woodland Ave. was closed for the day Thursday as a group of employees stood...
Woodland Starbucks workers go on strike, closing store for day
One Roof celebrates opening of new affordable homes.
One Roof Community Housing brings new homes to Duluth

Latest News

Students unveil their artwork for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Lincoln Park students unveil Hispanic Heritage Month artwork
Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says
Here’s what caused the manure smell across Minnesota this week
Lighting the Lake Superior Christmas Tree
IT’S LIT: Minnesota Power lights annual Christmas tree