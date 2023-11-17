Seasonable today with a great weekend in store

FRIDAY: Today will be seasonable with a high of 41 degrees and partly cloudy with winds out of the W at 10-15 MPH. Temperatures for the Christmas City of the North Parade will fall from 35 at the start of the parade down to 32 by the end.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be pleasant with a high of 45 degrees and sunny skies. Winds will be out of the W at 10-15 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 42 degrees. Dry weather continues as we see light winds out of the E at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Next week starts dry on Monday but clouds fill in throughout the day as a cold front pushes through the region, dropping temperatures into the 20′s on Tuesday with some light snow expected across the Northland.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.