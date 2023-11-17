Proposal to tear down former St. Mary’s building to go before City Council

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The future of Essentia Health’s former St. Mary’s building is looming.

The Duluth City Council could possibly vote on Monday to move ahead with tearing down the former hospital.

That resolution was set during Thursday’s agenda-setting meeting.

According to city documents, the demolition could cost around $11.8 million in state bonding funds.

After three years of discussion, the Benedictine Sisters and Essentia decided to tear the building down once the new St. Mary’s Medical Center opened.

Back in July, patients moved into the new $900 million building, leaving the old one vacant.

However, Essentia leaders say the site is one of the few properties that the University of Minnesota has been looking at for a potential school of medicine and pharmacy.

