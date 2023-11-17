IT’S LIT: Minnesota Power lights annual Christmas tree

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s official, the holiday season has begun.

The 31-foot tall Colorado spruce Christmas tree at Minnesota Power’s Lake Superior Plaza was lit up for the first time at 5 p.m.

Minnesota Power holds the Light Up the Plaza event each year to kick off the Christmas City of the North Parade.

With the fun just beginning, the parade will start on Superior Street at 6:30 p.m.

