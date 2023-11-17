IT’S LIT: Minnesota Power lights annual Christmas tree

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s official, the holiday season has begun.

The 31-foot tall Colorado spruce Christmas tree at Minnesota Power’s Lake Superior Plaza was lit up for the first time at 5 p.m.

Minnesota Power holds the Light Up the Plaza event each year to kick off the Christmas City of the North Parade.

With the fun just beginning, the parade will start on Superior Street at 6:30 p.m.

If you aren’t able to make it out to watch the parade in person, you can watch a live broadcast on Northern News Now.

You can also click here to watch the live stream.

