Gov. Evers visits Superior in hopes of improving worker shortages

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -Wisconsin’s governor visited Superior Thursday, hoping to find solutions to the state’s workforce shortage.

Gov. Evers visited the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus where he toured the Education Department and spoke to a class of high schoolers for their career experience day.

He hopes events like these will help get students interested in their careers early on and be the future Wisconsin needs.

“The future is bright, but we have to make sure that the resources are there for these institutions,” said Evers. “Whether it’s K-12 or higher education or childcare we’ve all got to work together.”

Gov. Evers hopes the Wisconsin legislature will eventually take up his proposal to invest $100 million dollars in higher education statewide.

About $66 million of that investment would go to the University of Wisconsin. Other funding will go toward helping healthcare worker shortages and nursing educators.

Governor Evers asked the Republican-controlled state legislature to consider the plan during a special session, but they gaveled in and out without taking any meaningful action, according to Evers’ office.

It’s unclear what exactly comes next for the governor’s funding proposal.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.