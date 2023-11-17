Duluth Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army needs help people ringing bells for their annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Duluth Salvation Army is about $3,000 short of where their donations were at this time last year.

They need more people out ringing bells to help close that shortfall.

Their goal is to raise $225,000 by Christmas.

The Red Kettle Queen, Cyndi Lewis, will also be making special appearances at four select locations around Duluth.

Next, she’ll make another appearance at the Plaza Super One in Duluth from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on December 15.

If you’d like to ring a bell, you can sign up here.

