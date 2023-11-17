Duluth Chamber holds first Women in Leadership Conference

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A first-of-its-kind conference was held in Duluth Thursday to inspire women in leadership roles. The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at the Greysolon Ballroom.

Northern News Now’s own Laura Lee, who has been a tremendous leader in our newsroom, was the emcee of the event.

Along with career development workshops and breakout sessions, attendees heard from trailblazing female leaders in our region.

They outlined their personal journeys and the key lessons they’ve learned along the way.

That group included U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Allete CEO Bethany Owen.

“Think about, when was the last time a bunch of female CEOs got to sit in a room together? There are about 50 powerful women in there and I think that’s what makes this event so special. is we’re creating connections that have really never been there before,” said Conference Organizer Aubrey Hagen.

The conference sold out in its very first year.

