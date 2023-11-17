Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, dies at age 32

FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died...
FILE - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum and "Wayne's World" star Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dex Carvey, a comedian and son of “SNL” alum Dana Carvey, died at the age of 32, his family said Thursday.

Dana and Paula Carvey said on Twitter that his son had died of an accidental drug overdose.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years,” Dana Carvey said. “He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.”

They said he was a beautiful person, and “we will miss him forever.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” they said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
Teens identified in crash that left 1 dead, other in critical condition near Orr
Rainna Korby
Woman charged in Duluth animal abuse case
Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death released on bail
Hunter joined Lift Bridge Operator Dave Campbell for a quick ride up and down.
Hunter goes up in Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge

Latest News

This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David...
Texas man executed for 2001 killing of 5-year-old girl abducted from a store
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties
Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
Gov. Evers visiting University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Gov. Evers visits Superior in hopes of improving worker shortages