Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy says he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals and NFL.

Portnoy posted a screenshot around 7:30 p.m. Thursday of a $120,000 bet he placed on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread against the Baltimore Ravens.

Just a few hours later, star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with an injury to his right wrist.

The injury caught the spotlight not just for what it meant to the Bengals’ season, but also because of the possibility Cincinnati knew Burrow might have been injured before the game.

The Bengals tweeted out a photo on Wednesday of Burrow walking off the team plane. In the photo, you can see a wrap around his right wrist. The Bengals tweet was later deleted. Some on social media have claimed it was an iPad glove on his wrist rather.

With ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the NFL is now investigating the Bengals to determine if Cincinnati violated the league’s injury report policy, Portnoy wrote on X that he is filing a class action lawsuit against the franchise.

“There is no shot I put 100k hard earned dollars on the Bengals if I knew Joe Burrow was injured going into the game,” Portnoy wrote.

