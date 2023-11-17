City by City: Northern Wisconsin, Blackberry Township, Duluth

By Heidi Stang
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Northern Wisconsin- Two surveys are open for those who like to get outdoors. The Northern Regional Trail Advisory Committee is hosting the surveys to learn more about the economic impact snowmobiling and ATVing has on local communities. The surveys are separate so residents can fill out either one or both. The group is conducting these surveys over an extended period and riders can fill them out more than once.

Grand Rapids- A new walking trail is now open in Blackberry Township near Grand Rapids. Located adjacent to the community park the new three-quarter-mile trail provides a safe route for walkers along Highway 2. The trail also improves access to the community center, playground and baseball field. The IRRR supported the project with nearly $30,000. Other project partners include the Blandin Foundation and Minnesota North College-Itasca Forestry Department.

Duluth- The Duluth Fiber Guild Fair and Sale will be on Saturday, November 18. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Coppertop church. The market will feature several local artists, selling goods from scarves and jewelry to home decor and more. Visitors will also be able to try their hand at weaving and other fiber arts. The Fiber Guild has been celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year with a variety of events all year long.

