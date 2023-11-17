City by City: Northern Minnesota, Eveleth, Bayfield County

Northern MN- The Northland Foundation has announced economic relief grants for Northern Minnesota. All counties along the Canadian border are eligible. Grants up to 50 thousand dollars are available to businesses that lost at least 10% in revenue during the 2020 border closure or the 2021 closure of the BWCA. Grant money must be used for business purposes or special projects to enhance business operations. The application is open through January 12 and can be found on the Northland Foundation website.

Eveleth, MN- The president of Super 8 was in Eveleth Thursday to honor Hannah King with the “Housekeeping Hero” Award. King has worked at the hotel since 2015, serving as head of the housekeeping team since 2018. In the past few years, the Eveleth Super 8 has been nationally recognized for cleanliness and ranks in the top 3% internationally. King has had a direct impact on the management and reputation of this location.

Bayfield County, WI- A local attorney has been awarded a statewide honor. Bayfield County Attorney Kimberly Lawton has been named the 2023 District Attorney of the Year. The Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association represents over 400 prosecutors in the state and chose her for this year’s title. Lawton was first elected in 2016 after practicing in both Bayfield and Ashland counties. In 2017, she created the Pre-Charge Diversion Program. Through the program, she has helped countless people and promoted public safety by addressing needs before criminal charges.

