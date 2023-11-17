Christmas City of the North Parade best float contest begins

Voting opens November 20th
Christmas City of the North Parade
Christmas City of the North Parade(KBJR 6)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Entries are now open for the 2023 Christmas City of the North Parade best float contest.

Participants can enter the contest from November 17 through November 19.

Floats will be voted on by the public on Northern News Now’s website.

The winner will receive a free spot for next year’s 2024 Christmas City parade, a $400 value.

Voting will be open on our website from November 20 through November 30.

The winner will be notified via email or phone and posted on our Christmas City of the North Facebook page on December 5.

To enter or vote in the best float contest, click here or scan the QR code below.

Vote for best float in the 2023 Christmas City of the North Parade
Vote for best float in the 2023 Christmas City of the North Parade(Northern News Now)

