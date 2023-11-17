A beautiful weekend in store for the region!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies. Tonight we will see clearing skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will be in the 20′s and 30′s wit westerly winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid-40′s with WNW winds 5-15mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be another sunny day! Highs will be in the mid to lower 40′s with ESE winds 5-10mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be ANOTHER sunny day! Highs will be in the 40′s with winds out of the ESE 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a 50% chance of some light snow.

