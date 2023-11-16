Woodland Starbucks workers go on strike, closing store for day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A group of workers at the Starbucks store on Woodland Ave. in Duluth went on strike Wednesday, closing the store for the day.

Over a dozen workers and supporters were standing along Woodland Ave. outside the store, holding signs advocating for better staffing and working conditions.

Among the issues mentioned at the store, a store supervisor said short staffing and health and safety are of major concern currently.

”With our low staff issues, we’ve had lots of tasks being missed including important cleaning tasks which has led to many recurring issues,” Austin Lage, a store supervisor, said.

Employees at the location claim pests like mice and insects have been a problem at the store, stating it’s unsafe for them to handle food.

Workers at the Duluth store, along with other workers across the country are asking the coffee giant to give them a better contract.

Workers at the store said they plan to vote to unionize.

A majority of workers at the store have to vote in favor of the motion to begin the unionizing process.

If the Woodland Ave. shop workers vote in favor of unionizing, they’d need to vote again within the next six to eight weeks to finalize a union.

Northern News Now reached out to the manager of the store, they referred us to Starbucks corporate for comment.

