Warm and windy today with seasonable weather tomorrow

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
THURSDAY: Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and strong winds out of the SW at 20-30 MPH switching to NW as a cold front moves through late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60′s for most with temperatures dropping into the 30′s by the evening from west to east.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be seasonable with lighter winds and partly cloudy skies. The high will be in the upper 30′s with light winds out of the W at 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be a pleasant day with a high of 45 degrees and sunny skies with light winds out of the W at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 42 degrees and winds out of the E at 5-10 MPH.

