UW-Superior, St. Scholastica basketball teams compete in border battle game

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The College of Saint Scholastica hosted UW-Superior’s men’s basketball team in an early season border battle.

The Yellowjackets come into the matchup undefeated at 3-0 and would protect their undefeated record with a 60-72 win over CSS who is now 1-2.

UWS was led by J’Vaun Walker’s 16 points and five steals. Josef Farenholtz (13) and Joey Barker (12) also reached double-digit point totals.

Jeff Moore led the Saints in the loss, missing the double-double by one rebound with 15 points and nine rebounds on the night.

UP NEXT

UWS plays Ripon College at home on Saturday, Nov. 18.

CSS plays Augsburg University at home on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.