‘Snowperior’ aims to be a Wisconsin tourist attraction this winter

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - You have to be Superior to visit “Snowperior”.

Superior has named itself “Wisconsin’s Winter Capital” in hopes of drawing in more tourists this winter.

Superior has the third-largest municipal forest in the nation and countless miles of trails for skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling.

Superior has trademarked the phrase “Wisconsin’s Winter Capital” and is calling itself “Snowperior” this season to attract tourists.

Rebecca Scherf, Superior Chief of Staff to the Mayor, hopes this new marketing plan will attract more visitors.

“We have a lot of snow here and it gets really cold up here we still know how to have a good time,” says Scherf.

Scherf was born and raised in Superior and wants tourists to know her city has a lot to offer.

“This isn’t just a tourist destination in the summer. You can come here and travel and spend time with us year-round,” said Scherf. “We have outdoor and indoor activities to keep people busy all throughout the year.”

Lindsey Graskey, Superior Tourism Chair, says this plan has been a long time coming.

“Two years ago we were working on this diligently as we started to go into our summer campaign we saw the need for our winter campaign and keep the momentum going,” said Graskey.

Some of the winter fun includes more than 300 miles of scenic snowmobile trails, fishing, and downhill skiing. Graskey hopes with winter on the way, tourists from all over the world will come to Superior for a unique experience.

“I think a lot of people need to come up here and see a lot of the different landscapes and really get involved in the cold weather and embrace it as much as we do living here,” said Graskey.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.