Meteorologists look back at previous chilly Christmas City of the North Parades

By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With the Christmas City of the North Parade on Friday, many are looking at that much anticipated forecast.

Temperatures are forecast to be around average for this time of year but warmer than it has been in the past.

Meteorologist Dave Anderson has been a part of the parade for decades, either marching with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, or helping to broadcast the show. He said he has experienced some cold parades.

“In 1989, my job was to pull cable for the outdoor photographer and that parade was bitterly cold,” Dave said. “I had three or four jackets on, a face mask on, old air force bomber pads, and I had to take an extra pair of wool socks and put them over my mitts while I was handing that cable because it was just bitterly cold.”

This year, the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees.

“This forecast is actually looking like its going to be really decent here,” Meteorologist Hunter McCullough said. “We’re going to be close to average here for this time of year, we should be in the upper 30s for highs.”

Hunter has marched in the parade with his high school band, playing the drums. He now interviews parade-watchers on the street during the broadcast, like he did in 2022.

“It was freezing because the temperatures were in the teens at the time, and there was snow falling and we got a half inch of snow I believe that evening,” Hunter said. “My gosh, it was so cold that I was bundled up too and I don’t get cold very often.”

Both Dave and Hunter are looking forward to this year’s around average temperatures.

To see them both in the Christmas City of the North Parade, you can watch it on Superior Street starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, or watch it on KBJR.

