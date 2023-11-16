Maurice’s Gives Back to Duluth Community with Gift Bags

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the spirit of giving, one Duluth-based business is collaborating with the College of St. Scholastica to give back to the community.

Maurices is filling gift bags with sample clothing items from its store to give away during next week’s St. Scholastica’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The retailer says the tradition started last year when they came up with a creative way to reduce its warehouse inventory and give back at the same time. Each bag will have fashionable tops and bottoms and some will come with accessories. These are items that did not sell in stores.

The company says the idea of giving back to the Duluth community was easy.

“Duluth is Maurices’ hometown,” said Rob Hedburg who is the Human Resources Specialist with Maurices.

“In 1931 we opened our first storefront and after 92 years of business it holds a special place in our heart and we are tied to this community,” said Hedburg.

The free region-wide Thanksgiving dinner is Thursday, November 23 at the DECC in the Lake Superior Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Any non-profits in need of clothing can find an application form to partner with Maurices for these gift bags.

