Ken Squier, a longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster, dies at 88

Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.(Chuck Burton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Ken Squier, a longtime NASCAR announcer and broadcaster, has died. He was 88.

Squier died Wednesday night in Waterbury, Vermont, according to the management of the local WDEV radio, which he owned.

“Though he never sat behind the wheel of a stock car, Ken Squier contributed to the growth of NASCAR as much as any competitor,” Jim France, chairman and CEO of NASCAR, said in a statement. “Ken was a superb storyteller and his unmistakable voice is the soundtrack to many of NASCAR’s greatest moments.”

Squier opened Thunder Road Speedway in his home state of Vermont in Barre in 1960. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a stock car racer, called Squier “a true Vermont legend and dear friend to me and so many others.”

Much will be made of “the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s extraordinary contributions to racing — from his time in the booth at CBS, where he coined the phrase ‘The Great American Race’, to his founding of the ‘Nation’s Site of Excitement’ at Thunder Road,” the governor posted on social media. “His impacts on the sport are too numerous to count, and he deserves every one of those recognitions and many more. But for me, what I will remember most was his friendship and deep devotion to his community, which was the entire state.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainna Korby
Woman charged in Duluth animal abuse case
Animal Allies
Woman arrested for felony animal cruelty, police say possibility of another arrest
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Man arrested for manslaughter after Adam Johnson’s death released on bail
Hunter joined Lift Bridge Operator Dave Campbell for a quick ride up and down.
Hunter goes up in Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge
Carlton County Crews respond to crash near Wrenshall, Minn.
Man seriously injured in Carlton County crash that closed rural road

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking
Leiana Victor said she was forced to put a portable toilet in her yard because she can't get...
Plumbing problems forces woman to place a portable toilet in her yard
From hospital bed to hospital employee
Man says he turned his life around after a near-fatal overdose
A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
All communications services are down across Gaza due to lack of fuel, provider says