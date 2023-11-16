Crash closes Highway 169 near Hibbing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Southbound traffic on Highway 169 is being rerouted following a crash Thursday night.

The crash occurred between Hibbing and Chisolm. (MnDOT)

The crash occurred between Hibbing and Chisolm. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Northern News Now is working to learn more. Check back for updates.

